Large-scale road accident near Kyiv: 6 cars collided, traffic in the direction of Chernihiv is hampered
Kyiv • UNN
A six-car collision near Brovary on the Kyiv-Chernihiv highway has caused traffic to be hampered. Patrol police are working at the scene.
A large-scale accident occurred in the Kyiv region near Brovary. According to the patrol police, six cars collided, UNN reports.
A traffic accident involving 6 vehicles has occurred on the 28th km of the Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, near the town of Brovary. Traffic is hampered in the direction of Chernihiv
Patrol officers ensure traffic control and safety.
