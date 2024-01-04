Large-scale road accident near Kyiv: 6 cars collided, traffic in the direction of Chernihiv is hampered

A large-scale accident occurred in the Kyiv region near Brovary. According to the patrol police, six cars collided, UNN reports.

A traffic accident involving 6 vehicles has occurred on the 28th km of the Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, near the town of Brovary. Traffic is hampered in the direction of Chernihiv - the report said.

Patrol officers ensure traffic control and safety.

