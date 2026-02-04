In Kyiv, a man hit a tow truck driver in the head, he was detained - police

A man who inflicted grievous bodily harm on an tow truck driver was detained in Kyiv, the Kyiv police department reported, according to UNN.

Details

"The attacker's car was parked in violation of traffic rules on one of the central streets of the Pechersk district, so when the victim loaded it onto the tow truck, the assailant hit the man in the head. From the blow, the victim fell to the road and lost consciousness," the police said.

Subsequently, the assailant, as stated, dragged the driver to the roadside and left him. Passers-by called for medical assistance for the injured man.

Currently, the 49-year-old victim, as indicated, is in serious condition in the hospital. Doctors diagnosed him with a brain contusion and a fractured occipital bone.

"Police promptly detained the assailant - he turned out to be a 32-year-old local resident who had repeatedly been prosecuted for traffic violations," the report says.

He faces up to 8 years in prison for the crime.

