In Kyiv, a 17-year-old mother left her infant in a locked apartment for four days; the child fell into a coma

In Kyiv, a 17-year-old mother left her infant in a locked apartment for four days, as a result of which the child fell into a coma. Police announced suspicion to the minor, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Context

We remind you that in January of this year, the Kyiv police received a call from a man who reported that four days ago his acquaintance had left her 7-month-old son alone at home and provided the law enforcement officers with the address. An investigative and operational group of the Dnipro police department, emergency medical workers, KARS rescuers, and child welfare service employees immediately went to the scene.

Details

Then, in one of the rooms, law enforcement officers found a small boy who was in an extremely exhausted state. Medics hospitalized the infant and are still taking care of his health.

In particular, the police then found the mother who had put the child's life at risk — she turned out to be a 17-year-old local resident who had come to the capital with her mother, the boy's grandmother, but lived separately. The child's father is unknown.

Based on the conclusion of the forensic medical examination commission, law enforcement officers established that due to the long-term lack of care, the 7-month-old baby developed serious illnesses and was admitted to the hospital in an extremely serious condition — the infant was not fed, diapers were not changed, he lay motionless almost all the time, which caused bedsores to appear on his body.

Having collected the necessary evidence within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, the investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, announced suspicion to the mother under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – Art. 166 (malicious non-fulfillment by parents of duties to care for a child) and Part 3 of Art. 135 (leaving in danger). The maximum penalty provides for up to eight years of imprisonment.

The issue of depriving the suspect of parental rights will be decided in court.