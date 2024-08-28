In Kryvyi Rih the number of injured due to Russian attack increased to 9

As a result of the attack by Russian troops in Kryvyi Rih, the number of injured has increased to nine, and more than 230 cars, service stations, administrative buildings and vocational schools have been damaged, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The blast wave and debris damaged more than 230 cars in Kryvyi Rih. Rescuers worked to prevent the smashed cars from catching fire. Service stations, administrative buildings, and a vocational school were also damaged. The number of injured has increased to nine. A 46-year-old woman was given medical aid on the spot. Her condition is satisfactory - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Day of mourning declared in Kryvyi Rih: 4 killed in hotel rubble