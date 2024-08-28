Day of mourning declared in Kryvyi Rih: 4 killed in hotel rubble

A day of mourning has been declared in Kryvyi Rih. Another victim was found under the rubble of a hotel. The enemy attack also damaged infrastructure, non-residential buildings, a sports club, and destroyed an outbuilding in the Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

In Kryvyi Rih, another man was found dead under the rubble of a hotel that was hit by a rocket attack. This brings the total number of victims of this attack to 4.

According to information, a Day of Mourning has been declared in the city today.

In addition, the shelling of Nikopol region has not stopped. The enemy attacked the area from evening to morning, using heavy artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, kamikaze drones, and dropping shells from drones.

Nikopol, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities came under fire. Infrastructure, non-residential buildings, a sports club were damaged and an outbuilding was destroyed. A fire broke out.

Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.

