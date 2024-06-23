In Kiev, the air defense intensified against the background of rocket fire
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense systems are operating in the capital due to rocket attacks, and residents are being urged to take shelter and maintain information silence until the end of the air alert.
Air defense is operating in the capital. This is reported by The Kiev Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.
Residents Of Kiev Region! Rocket attack!
Air Defense Forces are operating in the region.
maintain information silence. We urge you not to film or post the work of our defenders online!
Stay in shelters until the Air Alert ends
