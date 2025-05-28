$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 13187 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 39257 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 63907 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 111102 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 80001 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 86495 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 162600 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71156 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 171654 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 220348 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

In Kherson region, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone: a man was seriously injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

In Kizomys, Russian soldiers attacked a local resident with a drone, dropping explosives. A 43-year-old man suffered severe head injuries and is in a cerebral coma.

In Kherson region, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone: a man was seriously injured

In Kizomys, Kherson region, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 43-year-old man. The man was diagnosed with an explosive and traumatic brain injury, brain contusion, shrapnel wound to the back of the head and cerebral coma. This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

In Kizomys, the occupiers attacked a local resident with UAVs. A 43-year-old man was injured by dropping explosives from a drone. He has an explosive and traumatic brain injury, brain contusion, shrapnel wound to the back of the head and cerebral coma 

- reported in the RMA.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Let us remind you

The UN Commission has concluded that the drone strikes by the Russian armed forces against the civilian population in the Kherson region qualify as crimes against humanity in the form of murder.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kherson Oblast
