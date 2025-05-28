In Kherson region, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone: a man was seriously injured

In Kizomys, Kherson region, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 43-year-old man. The man was diagnosed with an explosive and traumatic brain injury, brain contusion, shrapnel wound to the back of the head and cerebral coma. This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

In Kizomys, the occupiers attacked a local resident with UAVs. A 43-year-old man was injured by dropping explosives from a drone. He has an explosive and traumatic brain injury, brain contusion, shrapnel wound to the back of the head and cerebral coma - reported in the RMA.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Let us remind you

The UN Commission has concluded that the drone strikes by the Russian armed forces against the civilian population in the Kherson region qualify as crimes against humanity in the form of murder.