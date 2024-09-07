In Kherson region Russian troops dropped 5 KABs on one district: a woman was wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kherson region, Russian troops dropped 5 guided aerial bombs on the settlements of Beryslav district. A 28-year-old woman was injured by shards of glass, and a house of culture was destroyed.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops dropped 5 guided bombs on settlements in the Beryslav district, a 28-year-old woman was injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.
Russian aircraft attacked localities in Beryslav district. The enemy dropped 5 guided bombs. One hit near a residential building. A 28-year-old woman sustained multiple shrapnel wounds with glass. She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment
It is also stated that the house of culture, which was destroyed earlier as a result of shelling, was hit.
According to the RMA, another 69-year-old resident of Antonivka, who was injured by a Russian drone attack yesterday morning, also turned to the hospital. After receiving treatment, he was released for outpatient treatment.
