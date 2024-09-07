In Kherson region Russian troops dropped 5 KABs on one district: a woman was wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops dropped 5 guided bombs on settlements in the Beryslav district, a 28-year-old woman was injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Russian aircraft attacked localities in Beryslav district. The enemy dropped 5 guided bombs. One hit near a residential building. A 28-year-old woman sustained multiple shrapnel wounds with glass. She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment - RMA said.

It is also stated that the house of culture, which was destroyed earlier as a result of shelling, was hit.

According to the RMA, another 69-year-old resident of Antonivka, who was injured by a Russian drone attack yesterday morning, also turned to the hospital. After receiving treatment, he was released for outpatient treatment.

Russian shelling of Kherson region: 7 wounded, infrastructure damaged