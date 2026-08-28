In Kherson, a 61-year-old man who was attacked by a Russian drone in the morning died in hospital

The 61-year-old man who was attacked by Russian forces with a drone in central Kherson on the morning of August 28 has died in hospital. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to Prokudin, the man sustained severe injuries in the attack and was hospitalized. Doctors fought for his life until the very end.

Doctors fought until the very end for the life of the 61-year-old Kherson resident. Unfortunately, his injuries proved too severe - Prokudin stated.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

The city may be left without electricity and heating for a long time due to Russian attacks — Kherson residents urged to evacuate