In Kharkiv the number of injured in Russian attack increased to 9

Two more civilians in Kharkiv sought medical treatment after yesterday's shelling of the city. This brings the total number of injured to nine, including four of our rescuers who were wounded on their professional holiday - Terekhov wrote.

