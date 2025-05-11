In Kharkiv region, the enemy struck the residential sector: two women were injured

In Kharkiv region, today in the afternoon, the enemy struck at the residential sector: houses were destroyed, a fire broke out, and two women were injured. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine writes UNN.

Today in the afternoon, the occupiers launched a guided aerial bomb attack on the village of Sadovod, Velykoburlutska community, Kupyansky district. Two women were injured - they have an acute stress reaction. - the message says.

Two two-story residential buildings were damaged, a fire broke out on an area of 130 square meters - apartments and outbuildings were on fire.

During the extinguishing, rescuers of the State Emergency Service saved a rabbit.

2 fire and rescue units and a medical calculation of the State Emergency Service were involved in the elimination of the consequences.

As UNN wrote earlier, Russian troops are intensively shelling Kupyansk district with guided aerial bombs and FPV drones. There is destruction, four people have an acute reaction to stress, movement around the city is dangerous.