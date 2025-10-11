In Kharkiv region, a man threw a grenade at opponents during an argument: one dead, a teenager injured

In Lozova, Kharkiv region, a conflict arose between three men on the territory of warehouse premises. One of them pulled out a hand grenade, activated it, and threw it at his opponents. As reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, there is one fatality and a teenager was injured, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on the evening of October 10, a conflict arose between three men on the territory of warehouse premises in the city of Lozova.

During the dispute, the 48-year-old suspect pulled out a hand grenade, activated it by removing the safety pin, and threw it at his opponents.

As a result of the explosion, a 39-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, and the suspect himself were injured.

The 39-year-old victim died in the hospital.

Law enforcement officers promptly detained the attacker.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lozova District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, he was notified of suspicion on the following facts:

— attempted intentional murder of two persons, committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many persons (Part 2 of Article 15, paragraphs 1, 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

— intentional murder, committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many persons (paragraph 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

— illegal acquisition, carrying, and storage of ammunition without a permit provided by law (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the request of the prosecutor, the court chose a preventive measure for him — detention without the right to bail. Currently, the suspect is in the hospital under escort.

The motives of the crime are being investigated.

