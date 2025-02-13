In January, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 13 children with rehabilitation and treatment

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7367 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50986 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74959 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106286 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76492 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117748 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101119 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153566 views

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110306 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89254 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56615 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85968 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45842 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106286 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117748 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153566 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144203 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176540 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45842 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85968 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134358 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136256 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164499 views
In January, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 13 children with rehabilitation and treatment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28117 views

In January, DobroDiy Charity Exchange allocated UAH 360.5 thousand to help children and medical institutions. Since 2022, the organization has provided assistance totaling UAH 128.9 million.

In January, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, provided assistance worth 360,500 hryvnias to children and medical institutions, UNN reports.

Thanks to the help of DobroDiy, the regional medical center for family health received an antibacterial drug that will help save the lives of patients with serious infectious diseases.

In addition, 8 children were able to undergo scheduled rehabilitation courses, and vital medicines were purchased for 3 children.

In particular, Volodymyr Samofal received a critically important psychostimulant nootropic to help him recover.

Also, 12-year-old Svyatoslav Piskunov, who lives with severe insulin-dependent type I diabetes, received sensors for continuous blood sugar monitoring.

And 11-year-old Milana Petrova received a set of tools and supplies for the operation, which is scheduled for February 2025.

"Thanks to you and our partners, the total amount of assistance provided since February 2022 has reached UAH 128,915,000," the Charity Exchange noted.

During this time, philanthropists provided assistance:

To the Defense Forces of Ukraine - UAH 91,530,000

Medical institutions - UAH 8,500,000

For sick children and teenagers - UAH 15,155,000

UAH 13,730,000 for humanitarian initiatives and social projects

You can join the charity here: https://248.dp.ua/projects

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

