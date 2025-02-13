In January, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange helped 13 children with rehabilitation and treatment

In January, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, provided assistance worth 360,500 hryvnias to children and medical institutions, UNN reports.

Thanks to the help of DobroDiy, the regional medical center for family health received an antibacterial drug that will help save the lives of patients with serious infectious diseases.

In addition, 8 children were able to undergo scheduled rehabilitation courses, and vital medicines were purchased for 3 children.

In particular, Volodymyr Samofal received a critically important psychostimulant nootropic to help him recover.

Also, 12-year-old Svyatoslav Piskunov, who lives with severe insulin-dependent type I diabetes, received sensors for continuous blood sugar monitoring.

And 11-year-old Milana Petrova received a set of tools and supplies for the operation, which is scheduled for February 2025.

"Thanks to you and our partners, the total amount of assistance provided since February 2022 has reached UAH 128,915,000," the Charity Exchange noted.

During this time, philanthropists provided assistance:

To the Defense Forces of Ukraine - UAH 91,530,000

Medical institutions - UAH 8,500,000

For sick children and teenagers - UAH 15,155,000

UAH 13,730,000 for humanitarian initiatives and social projects

You can join the charity here: https://248.dp.ua/projects