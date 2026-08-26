The occupation "authorities" in the seized territory of Donetsk region announced that the pseudo-voting for the State Duma of the Russian Federation will begin on August 30 - 21 days before the official election date. Security and allegedly concern for the population are cited as the reason. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the CCD, the occupation "authorities" of Donetsk region announced that the pseudo-elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories will begin on August 30 - 21 days before the official date. Local representatives of the occupation "authorities" explain the early start of voting by "security considerations and the need to take care of the population."

In reality, the occupation "authorities" seek to create more convenient conditions for the uncontrolled stuffing of ballots and the use of other mechanisms to falsify the results of the "expression of will." Russian propaganda, creating the illusion of massive public support for the occupation, is attempting in this way to legitimize it. However, organizing such "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine violates the norms of international law, and their results are legally null and void - the post says.

We remind you

Russia plans illegal elections to the State Duma in the occupied territories of Ukraine, ensuring turnout of more than 65–70% and support for "United Russia" of at least 70%. Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, said that this is being done to legitimize the occupation.