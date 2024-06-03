In Donetsk region Russians hit settlements 14 times, five wounded

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled three districts over the past day, damaging residential buildings, structures and infrastructure, and 5 wounded are known during the day, Vadim Filashkin, chairman of the Donetsk RMA, said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"On June 2, the Russians wounded 5 residents of the Donetsk Region: 2 in Belozersky and Zhelezny, 1 in Volchoye. (...) In just one day, the Russians shelled the settlements of the Donetsk Region 14 times," Filashkin said in Telegram.

According to him, the situation in the districts is as follows::

In the Maryinsky community, Praskoveyevka, Maksimilianovka and Konstantinovka were shelled with artillery. In Kurakhovka, 4 houses were damaged, and Kurakhovo and Annovka were also shelled in the community. The outskirts of Annovka, Dobropolskaya hromada, came under attack.

Kramatorsk district.in the Limansky Community, 6 houses were damaged: 5 in Yampol and 1 in Novy. In Konstantinovka, a house was damaged. Under fire — the outskirts of the Nikolaev community.

In Zhelezny Toretsky community, 2 people were injured, 3 houses, 2 administrative buildings and an Infrastructure Facility were damaged. In the Chasovoyarsk Community, 6 private houses, 2 high-rise buildings and an industrial building were damaged. In Seversk, 2 houses were destroyed, 1 more were damaged in Serebryanka.

according to Filashkin, another 49 people, including 8 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Evacuation zone for families with children to expand in Donetsk region