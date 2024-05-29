Evacuation zone for families with children to expand in Donetsk region

In the Donetsk Region, a decision was made to evacuate families with children from several localities, including Liman and six villages and towns, the decision should be approved by the coordination headquarters, Head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"An important decision on the evacuation of families with children from some settlements of the region was made today at a meeting of the Regional Commission on fuel and energy efficiency and emergency situations. in particular, it is necessary to remove children from the estuary, the villages of Lipovoe, Novoe, Karpovka, Stavki Limanskaya TG, the village of progress Grodovskaya TG and the village of Zarya Ilinovskaya TG. Now we must get approval from the coordination headquarters on the issues of mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law," Filashkin said in Telegram.

He stressed that it is necessary to understand "what forces will be involved in the evacuation of the population if necessary, how ready we are for this, and how cooperation will be organized." He instructed the VA managers to determine evacuation routes and the availability of transit hubs in advance.

He also recalled that last week the region stopped the work of educational consultation points for schoolchildren, children's sports sections and clubs. "VA managers should keep this issue under control," the RMA chairman said.

