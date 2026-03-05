In Dnipropetrovsk region, a state enterprise official was notified of suspicion of land pollution amounting to over UAH 28 million

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the director of a state enterprise was notified of suspicion of land pollution amounting to over UAH 28 million. The discharge of contaminated water led to the degradation of over 18 thousand square meters of land. The official faces up to 5 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2023, the director of one of the state enterprise's divisions failed to ensure proper control over production processes. As a result, contaminated water was discharged, which entered adjacent land plots.

The pollution covered over 18 thousand square meters of land. The study recorded a significant excess of hazardous compounds, leading to soil degradation and loss of fertility. - the report states.

The amount of damages exceeds UAH 28 million, which is confirmed by the conclusion of a forensic engineering and environmental expert examination.

Under the procedural guidance of the Zhovti Vody District Prosecutor's Office, the official was notified of suspicion of land pollution and official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 1 Article 239, Part 2 Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 5 years of imprisonment.

In addition, the case of the chief engineer of the same division, who is also accused in this matter, is already being considered in court.

