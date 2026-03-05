$43.720.26
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 17406 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 36111 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 31979 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 32548 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 51392 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 22561 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 45821 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 75951 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 97231 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 82739 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a state enterprise official was notified of suspicion of land pollution amounting to over UAH 28 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a state enterprise official was served with a notice of suspicion for land pollution exceeding UAH 28 million. The discharge of contaminated water led to the degradation of 18,000 square meters of land, and he faces up to 5 years in prison.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a state enterprise official was notified of suspicion of land pollution amounting to over UAH 28 million

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the director of a state enterprise was notified of suspicion of land pollution amounting to over UAH 28 million. The discharge of contaminated water led to the degradation of over 18 thousand square meters of land. The official faces up to 5 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in 2023, the director of one of the state enterprise's divisions failed to ensure proper control over production processes. As a result, contaminated water was discharged, which entered adjacent land plots.

The pollution covered over 18 thousand square meters of land. The study recorded a significant excess of hazardous compounds, leading to soil degradation and loss of fertility.

- the report states.

The amount of damages exceeds UAH 28 million, which is confirmed by the conclusion of a forensic engineering and environmental expert examination.

Under the procedural guidance of the Zhovti Vody District Prosecutor's Office, the official was notified of suspicion of land pollution and official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 1 Article 239, Part 2 Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 5 years of imprisonment.

In addition, the case of the chief engineer of the same division, who is also accused in this matter, is already being considered in court.

Illegal logging in nature reserves and forests and tens of millions in environmental damage - Kravchenko spoke about five cases05.03.26, 13:41 • 2530 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies