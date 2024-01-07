In Bavaria, a man finds an anti-tank mine that was probably washed away by a flood

In the city of Lichtenfels, Upper Franconia, a 20-year-old man, walking with his dog, found an anti-tank mine, which was probably washed away by flood water. This was reported by Bild and UNN.

A 20-year-old man was walking his dog in Lichtenfels, Upper Franconia, over the weekend when he came across a metal object in the ground. Apparently, the mine had been washed away by the flood - the publication says.

Older anti-tank mines are considered particularly dangerous because - unlike modern models - they cannot distinguish between heavy military equipment and much lighter vehicles, Bild writes.

A Nuremberg bomb squad has recovered a World War II-era mine, police said on Sunday. According to a police spokesman, the evacuation of neighboring houses was not necessary. The affected street was temporarily closed.

Floods in Germany have increased the risk of dam breaches. Amid incessant rain, German emergency services reinforced the weakened dams with sandbags in December 2023.

