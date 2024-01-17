In Bashkiria, protesters clash with police near the court that sentenced a local activist

In Baymak, in the republic of Bashkortostan, which is part of the Russian Federation, protesters clashed with police near the court building, where today activist Fail Alsinov was sentenced and accused of inciting hatred. This was reported by the Russian Telegram channel "Baza", UNN writes.

As noted, there are more than 600 police officers and about 2,000 protesters near the court.

The police are trying to push the protesters out, and they are throwing snow and ice at them. Eyewitnesses report that the police used tear gas.

People gathered to support Fail Alsinov, who, according to the prosecution, on April 28, 2023, publicly spoke at a meeting of citizens near the village House of Culture with a "speech of negative content" about people of Caucasian and Central Asian nationalities. The activist's supporters claim that his words were interpreted and translated incorrectly.

The court sentenced the activist to four years in a general regime colony under the article on incitement to hatred or enmity.

According to various estimates, between five and several dozen participants were detained. The day before, the Bashkir Interior Ministry warned of liability for participation in an unauthorized rally.

