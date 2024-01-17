Mi-8 military helicopter crashes near Kyrgyzstan's capital, killing several people

Mi-8 military helicopter crashes on the outskirts of Kyrgyzstan's capital: there are victims

A military Mi-8 helicopter crashed on the outskirts of the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. There are victims.

This was reported by the Kyrgyz edition Kabar, UNN wrote.

Details

According to the newspaper, a military Mi-8 helicopter crashed on the outskirts of Bishkek at 10:55 local time (6:55 Kyiv time) at the Frunze-1 air base. The helicopter was flight 203.

The country's Defense Ministry said that a helicopter of the Kyrgyz Air Defense Forces made an emergency landing during training flights. There are victims.

Officials of the Ministry of Defense and the Military Intelligence Service are working to clarify the circumstances of this incident. Additional information on the results of the investigation will be provided later - the ministry said.

Recall

On January 15, in the evening , a plane crashed into the ocean near Half Moon Bay Airport in San Mateo County, California.