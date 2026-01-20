In 2025, online sales in Ukraine grew by 7% - study

In 2025, the volume of online sales in Ukraine amounted to 256 billion hryvnias, which is 7% more than in 2024. This is stated in the Sprava.prom study, reports UNN.

According to the EVO group of companies (Prom, Shafa, Bigl, Kabanchik), in 2025, the volume of online sales in Ukraine amounted to 256 billion hryvnias, which is 7% more than in 2024.

The most purchases were in the categories:

car repair products;

home and garden products;

appliances and electronics;

cosmetics;

perfumery;

clothing, footwear and accessories.

On average, one buyer makes 17.5 online orders per year, and the average check was 1320 hryvnias.

Also, there are 11.2 million online shoppers in Ukraine, which is 3% more than last year, and there are a total of 24.8 million Internet users in Ukraine, which is 1% more than last year.

The State Tax Service on an ongoing basis identifies citizens and taxpayers who sell goods through the Internet and receive money transfers for it.