Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 42792 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 46207 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 79905 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 58182 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 71365 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 182745 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 89930 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 54829 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 67515 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
ICU Investment Group Attracts 63% of All New Investors in Ukrainian Securities in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

According to the Settlement Center, ICU Investment Group continues to lead among professional securities market participants — both by the number of transactions on the organized market and by attracting new retail investors.

ICU Investment Group Attracts 63% of All New Investors in Ukrainian Securities in 2025

•Since the beginning of 2025, 63% of new investors have chosen ICU — more than 8,400 out of 13,400 clients.

•As of August 1, ICU serves over 44,000 retail clients — one in every five investors on the organized market.

•ICU accounts for 21% of all unique investor accounts registered with the Settlement Center.

•ICU clients have executed more than 130,000 transactions worth UAH 12.4 billion, representing 87% of all organized-market trades in hryvnia-denominated government bonds.

ICU clients now hold almost UAH 9.2 billion in government bonds — over 9% of the entire portfolio held by retail investors in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the year, they have received more than UAH 7.6 billion, $27 million, and €4 million in coupon and redemption payments.

ICU notes that these results are driven by a high level of process automation, reliable data protection, and strong analytical support. Investors can open an account online, invest from as little as UAH 1,000 with no commissions, and access analytics and reporting in just a few clicks. In addition, ICU is preparing to launch a new trading system that will make investing in securities even simpler and more accessible.

Background

ICU Investment Group is an independent financial group that provides brokerage, asset management, and private equity services, as well as invests in venture capital and fintech. The group’s focus is on emerging markets.

Lilia Podolyak

Economy