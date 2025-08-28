ICU Investment Group Attracts 63% of All New Investors in Ukrainian Securities in 2025

•Since the beginning of 2025, 63% of new investors have chosen ICU — more than 8,400 out of 13,400 clients.

•As of August 1, ICU serves over 44,000 retail clients — one in every five investors on the organized market.

•ICU accounts for 21% of all unique investor accounts registered with the Settlement Center.

•ICU clients have executed more than 130,000 transactions worth UAH 12.4 billion, representing 87% of all organized-market trades in hryvnia-denominated government bonds.

ICU clients now hold almost UAH 9.2 billion in government bonds — over 9% of the entire portfolio held by retail investors in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the year, they have received more than UAH 7.6 billion, $27 million, and €4 million in coupon and redemption payments.

ICU notes that these results are driven by a high level of process automation, reliable data protection, and strong analytical support. Investors can open an account online, invest from as little as UAH 1,000 with no commissions, and access analytics and reporting in just a few clicks. In addition, ICU is preparing to launch a new trading system that will make investing in securities even simpler and more accessible.

Background

ICU Investment Group is an independent financial group that provides brokerage, asset management, and private equity services, as well as invests in venture capital and fintech. The group’s focus is on emerging markets.