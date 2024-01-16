In 2021 every 5th unit of energy consumed in the EU was from Russia, now every 20th - von der Leyen

In 2021, every fifth unit of energy consumed in the EU was imported from Russia. In 2022, it was every twentieth unit. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, reports the correspondent UNN.

"Two years ago, before russia's aggression against Ukraine, one in five units of energy consumed in the EU in 2021 was imported from russia. This high dependence on russia was widely recognized as a risk, especially after russia's occupation of Crimea. And then there was russia's invasion of Ukraine. russia had already increased europe's vulnerability by deliberately not filling gas storage facilities to normal levels. And in the face of Ukrainian heroism and European solidarity, Putin decided it was time to directly threaten Europe by cutting off gas supplies and using energy as his weapon," von der Leyen said.

She said that after just two years, Europe had taken its energy destiny back into its own hands.

"Last year, every twentieth unit of energy consumed in the European Union came from Russia. Of course, the crisis slowed down the European economy, but fears of economic collapse proved unfounded. And now energy prices have fallen and remained low even during the recent cold snap in early January. Gas storage remains well supplied. Europe has made real progress in making its energy system more resilient," von der Leyen said.

Russia's budget deficit widened more than expected last year as oil and gas revenues fell by nearly a quarter and the Kremlin increased spending amid the war in Ukraine.