IMF mission to visit Ukraine soon - Svyrydenko

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the leadership of the International Monetary Fund agreed on the next visit of the negotiating mission in the near future, UNN reports.

We agreed on the next visit of the negotiating mission in the near future. The government will continue to work on implementing the necessary reforms - Svyrydenko said.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation held meetings with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and newly appointed First Deputy Dan Katz. They discussed the continuation of our cooperation and a new IMF program for Ukraine for 2026-2029.