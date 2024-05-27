IMF mission in Warsaw begins work to unblock $2.2 billion tranche for Ukraine: Ukrainian delegation arrives for meeting

The IMF mission is starting work in Warsaw on the next revision of the Extended Fund Facility program, as a result of which Ukraine may receive a tranche of more than $2.2 billion, the Ukrainian delegation has left to participate in the mission, the National Bank of Ukraine reported yesterday, UNN reports.

Details

"A delegation of the National Bank headed by NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi paid a working visit to Warsaw (Poland). The purpose of the visit is to participate as part of the Ukrainian delegation in the IMF mission on the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program," the NBU reported on Facebook.

If the fourth review of the program is successful, Ukraine may receive another tranche of more than USD 2.2 billion. The total amount of funding received will increase to 7.6 billion US dollars.

Earlier it was reported that the IMF mission starts working in Warsaw on May 27.

Addendum

The EFF program provides for the allocation of tranches to Ukraine based on the results of its quarterly reviews. In March 2024, Ukraine successfully passed the third review of the program. Four tranches totaling about USD 5.4 billion have already been disbursed under the program.