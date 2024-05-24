Ukraine and IMF discuss economic recovery, reforms and confiscation of frozen Russian assets

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ukraine and IMF discuss economic recovery, reforms and confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Ukraine and IMF discuss economic recovery, reforms and confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Government of Ukraine and the IMF mission discussed further joint steps to restore economic growth, implement reforms, implement the government's action program, confiscate frozen Russian assets, support business, increase military production, and obtain additional funding under the IMF EFF program of $2.2 billion.

The government synchronized with the IMF mission further joint steps to restore economic growth and reforms, the parties discussed the implementation of the government's action program for this year, as well as the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, said First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko following talks with the IMF delegation, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Economy.

Details

The parties reportedly discussed "the current macro-financial situation, business support programs and further joint steps to ensure economic growth." 

"During the meeting, we discussed a number of key areas of activity that the government is currently implementing, including the restoration and decentralization of the energy sector, which is our number one priority, as well as the localization of military production, increasing agricultural production and processing, expanding export opportunities, and supporting the de-occupied territories. We want to stimulate Ukraine's recovery, and the IMF mission's professional expertise helps us find the right solutions," Svyrydenko said.

Shmyhal met with the IMF mission: they discussed the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation and the continuation of reforms in Ukraine23.05.24, 16:57 • 15438 views

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of the government's action program for this year, which covers 11 key priority areas of economic development and the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the EU on a four-year EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility financing program.

The next topic for discussion was the creation of the Strategic Investment Council, which should form a single project portfolio of public investments, increase their efficiency, and develop proposals for improving domestic legislation.

Localization of military production was also an important topic of discussion during the meeting. "Today, Ukraine produces more and more weapons, but the budget is not always enough to purchase them. That is why we discussed the possibility of purchasing Ukrainian-made weapons at the expense of international partners. Such cooperation could further increase Ukraine's GDP by 2-3%," the Ministry of Economy said.

It is also reported that the issue of supporting small and medium-sized businesses was raised. In this context, the parties discussed the modernization of the business support program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%." 

"We are currently working on a new program to support small and medium-sized businesses to further improve their efficiency. We have to focus on supporting the defense industry, agriculture and processing, as well as on supporting the de-occupied territories. We are now looking at business support through the prism of creating new jobs and increasing our contribution to the creation of additional GDP," Svyrydenko continued.

The parties discussed the possibility of involving IMF experts in the expansion and modernization of the government's "eHouse" soft loan program. It is noted that as of today, more than 10 thousand families have already taken advantage of the opportunity to take out a preferential mortgage. But about 40 thousand more families are waiting for their turn.

IMF speaks out on possible use of Russian assets for Ukraine08.05.24, 09:53 • 34429 views

"A separate topic of the meeting was the discussion of combining the efforts of the government and the IMF to take joint action to confiscate frozen Russian assets. The parties also touched upon the government's reform plan by the end of this year and discussed the possibility of increasing funding for new investment projects in the energy sector," the Ministry of Economy said.

Addendum

The current meeting with representatives of the IMF mission took place on the eve of the start of their work on the fourth revision of the EFF program, which will allow Ukraine to attract $2.2 billion, the Ministry of Economy said.

IMF delegation started meetings in Kyiv, will be working on the next program review in Warsaw starting May 2723.05.24, 10:30 • 35788 views

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received $8 billion from the IMF. The Fund is one of Ukraine's three largest donors and keeps the total aid to Ukraine at over $120 billion.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

