Shmyhal met with the IMF mission: they discussed the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation and the continuation of reforms in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with the International Monetary Fund mission and Alfred Kamer, director of the IMF's European Department. The head of the Ukrainian government said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The Prime Minister said that Ukraine appreciated the visit on the eve of the start of the mission's work on the fourth review of the EFF program, which will attract $2.2 billion.

During the meeting, we coordinated our joint actions in key areas of cooperation. He spoke about the government's efforts to confiscate frozen Russian assets, plans to restore the energy sector, and the development of a decentralized system and the continuation of reforms - said Shmyhal.

He said that the IMF will remain a reliable partner of Ukraine in the future.

According to the prime minister, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has already received $8 billion from the IMF. The Fund is one of the three largest donors and keeps the total aid to Ukraine at over $120 billion.

"I thanked the IMF for its consistent support of Ukraine, which also helps to maintain economic stability in countering the Russian aggressor," Shmyhal added.

Earlier , UNN reportedthat the IMF team had started meetings in Kyiv to discuss the risks facing Ukraine's economy and the government's economic policy goals, after which an IMF mission would work in Warsaw starting May 27 in the context of the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility program.