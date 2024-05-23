IMF delegation started meetings in Kyiv, will be working on the next program review in Warsaw starting May 27

An IMF team has started meetings in Kyiv to discuss the risks facing Ukraine's economy and the government's economic policy goals, after which an IMF mission will work in Warsaw starting May 27 in the context of the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility program, the IMF Resident Mission to Ukraine said on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"An IMF team led by Alfred Kammer, head of the IMF's European Department, begins meetings in Kyiv today with Ukrainian authorities and other partners. The discussions will focus on the risks facing Ukraine's economy and the goals of the government's economic policy," said Vahram Stepanyan, IMF Resident Representative to Ukraine .

According to him, "after these meetings, starting on May 27, the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray will begin discussions with the Ukrainian authorities in Warsaw on economic policy measures in the context of the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.