Illegal logging worth UAH 34 million uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region: forestry director notified of suspicion

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a forestry official is suspected of illegal logging within a nature reserve. According to the investigation, in 2022, he issued logging permits without proper authorization, which caused damage to the state amounting to almost 34 million hryvnias.

Details

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office informed the director of the State Enterprise "Dnipro Forestry" of suspicion on the fact of improper performance of official duties - the report says.

As indicated by the prosecutors, according to the investigation, in 2022, the official, without obtaining special permits, "illegally issued logging permits for felling trees within the natural reserve fund on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region."

The state suffered losses amounting to almost 34 million hryvnias - added the OGP.

