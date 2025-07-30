Illegal logging worth UAH 34 million uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region: forestry director notified of suspicion

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 6378 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 13927 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 31336 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 44979 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 38843 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 48744 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 88756 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 46127 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 65339 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 64329 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
98%
745mm
Popular news
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 88017 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 136678 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 82153 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu11:18 AM • 65766 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 38583 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 6394 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 16176 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 39160 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 82754 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 88795 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 16833 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 88508 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 174436 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 223958 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 157323 views
Actual
An-178
Mi-24
Mi-8
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000

Illegal logging worth UAH 34 million uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region: forestry director notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

A forestry official in Dnipropetrovsk region is suspected of illegal logging in a nature reserve. Damages to the state are estimated at almost 34 million hryvnias.

Illegal logging worth UAH 34 million uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region: forestry director notified of suspicion

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a forestry official is suspected of illegal logging within a nature reserve. According to the investigation, in 2022, he issued logging permits without proper authorization, which caused damage to the state amounting to almost 34 million hryvnias.

Details

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office informed the director of the State Enterprise "Dnipro Forestry" of suspicion on the fact of improper performance of official duties

- the report says.

As indicated by the prosecutors, according to the investigation, in 2022, the official, without obtaining special permits, "illegally issued logging permits for felling trees within the natural reserve fund on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region."

The state suffered losses amounting to almost 34 million hryvnias

- added the OGP.

13 officials received suspicions for a 10-million scheme of forest embezzlement30.07.25, 13:59 • 1984 views

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast