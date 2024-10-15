Ignored mine signs: motorcyclist explodes in Rivne region near the border
Kyiv • UNN
In the north of Rivne region, a motorcyclist hit a mine, ignoring the “Mine Danger” signs. His life is not currently in danger, but the authorities remind him of the regime restrictions and the danger of staying in the border area.
In the north of Rivne region, a motorcyclist hit a mine, ignoring the "Dangerous Mine" signs, and his life is not in danger, the head of the Rivne RMA Oleksandr Koval said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
A motorcyclist exploded in northern Rivne region. Moving in the border area, between the villages of Drozdyn and Perebrody, the man ignored the signs "Danger of mines". His life is not currently in danger. Representatives of the relevant services are working at the scene to establish all the circumstances of the incident
He reminded that there are regime restrictions at the border. "You can stay there only after receiving the appropriate permission from the border guards," Koval said.