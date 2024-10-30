If we wanted to, we would seize the Kursk NPP - Zelenskyy
President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has the capabilities to seize the Kursk nuclear power plant, but does not do so on principle. According to him, such actions would equate Ukraine with Russia.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could seize the Kursk nuclear power plant, but that would mean becoming like Russia. He said this in an interview with representatives of the leading media of Northern Europe, UNN reports.
"Russia thinks they are very strong, but if we wanted to take over their nuclear power plant, we would do it. We could, but we have never wanted to, because we realize that it means becoming like Russia. We don't occupy their critical infrastructure, as they did with the Zaporizhzhia NPP," Zelensky said.
Recall
The RBMK (Large Channel Reactor) power units operating at the Kursk NPP, to the extent that there are a number of shortcomings , may pose a threat to other countries.