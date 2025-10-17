I really like it: Trump praised Zelenskyy's jacket

Donald Trump, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the Ukrainian leader has a wonderful jacket, noting that he likes it, reports UNN.

Details

I think you have a wonderful jacket. I hope everyone noticed. So fashionable. I really like it. A wonderful jacket - said Trump.

Addition

At a previous meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in August, a reporter shouted: "You look great in that suit!", to which Trump replied: "I said the same thing!"