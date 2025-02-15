I did not allow ministers to sign the agreement on minerals, it is not ready yet - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet allowed the signing of the agreement on minerals because it is not yet ready and does not protect Ukraine's interests. He said this during a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

First of all, the agreement is signed at the ministerial level, but I am the President and I will have an impact on the quality of this document. That is why I did not allow the ministers to sign the agreement, because it is not ready. In my opinion, it does not protect us, it is not ready to protect us, our interests, - Zelensky explained.

He also emphasized that it is very important for him to talk about investments in Ukraine, and it should be legally and correctly written.

And these are investments, and you can think about how to distribute the profit from them, if it is all connected with security guarantees, you know? And I don't see this connection in the document yet, - Zelensky added.

Recall

The Trump administration proposed that Ukraine transfer 50% of its ownership of rare earth minerals to the United States in exchange for military aid. Zelenskyy refused to sign the document, saying he needed to study it.