I did not allow ministers to sign the agreement on minerals, it is not ready yet - Zelenskyy

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7050 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50768 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74761 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106232 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76404 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117713 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101112 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153542 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110278 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89099 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56434 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85730 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45543 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117713 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153542 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144183 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176520 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45543 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85730 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134347 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136248 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164488 views
I did not allow ministers to sign the agreement on minerals, it is not ready yet - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31920 views

The President of Ukraine did not allow ministers to sign the minerals agreement because it was not ready. According to Zelenskyy, the document does not yet protect Ukraine's interests and needs to be finalized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet allowed the signing of the agreement on minerals because it is not yet ready and does not protect Ukraine's interests. He said this during a conversation with journalists at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

First of all, the agreement is signed at the ministerial level, but I am the President and I will have an impact on the quality of this document. That is why I did not allow the ministers to sign the agreement, because it is not ready. In my opinion, it does not protect us, it is not ready to protect us, our interests,

- Zelensky explained.

He also emphasized that it is very important for him to talk about investments in Ukraine, and it should be legally and correctly written.

And these are investments, and you can think about how to distribute the profit from them, if it is all connected with security guarantees, you know? And I don't see this connection in the document yet,

- Zelensky added.

Recall

The Trump administration proposed that Ukraine transfer 50% of its ownership of rare earth minerals to the United States in exchange for military aid. Zelenskyy refused to sign the document, saying he needed to study it.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

