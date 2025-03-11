"Hurricanes are not typical for Ukraine": The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center urges not to trust unverified information regarding weather phenomena
Kyiv • UNN
The spokesperson for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center refuted fake information about possible hurricanes in Ukraine. According to her, such natural phenomena are not typical for the country due to insufficient wind speed in flat areas.
There is no hurricane expected in Ukraine in the near future, and all information about this in the information space is fake. This was reported by the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, Natalia Ptukha, during a telethon on Tuesday, as reported by UNN.
Details
For several weeks now, we have been observing that information from unreliable sources often appears. Let's say, some amateurs are trying to understand the computational models that are available in open sources and are trying to present some analysis. We have heard this about the dirty cloud and some hurricane. Unfortunately, these journalists irresponsibly treat the information they publish, and I believe that at this time, which we currently have, when the information space is already overloaded with stressful news, making such publications with loud headlines that do not actually correspond to reality or are greatly exaggerated is simply disrespectful to citizens.
According to Ptukha, hurricanes are not characteristic for Ukraine, as their occurrence requires wind speeds of over 32 m/s, which are practically not observed in the flat areas of the country.
We once again urge citizens not to take information from unreliable sources, to always rely only on official forecasts from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, as only the Hydrometeorological Center of Ukraine can issue official warnings.
She also emphasized that changes in synoptic processes in Ukraine, according to her, do indeed take place, but these are standard changes that do not pose a serious threat.
Reminder
Earlier, UNN reported that information was spreading across the network that, according to the monitoring resource Ventusky, on March 1, Ukraine would be covered by a "dirty cloud of dust". In particular, the western and eastern regions were allegedly at risk. On March 3-4, it was expected that it would supposedly spread to the central and southern regions. However, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center denied this information.