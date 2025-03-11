"Hurricanes are not typical for Ukraine": The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center urges not to trust unverified information regarding weather phenomena

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
69%
"Hurricanes are not typical for Ukraine": The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center urges not to trust unverified information regarding weather phenomena

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12499 views

The spokesperson for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center refuted fake information about possible hurricanes in Ukraine. According to her, such natural phenomena are not typical for the country due to insufficient wind speed in flat areas.

"Hurricanes are not typical for Ukraine": The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center urges not to trust unverified information regarding weather phenomena

There is no hurricane expected in Ukraine in the near future, and all information about this in the information space is fake. This was reported by the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, Natalia Ptukha, during a telethon on Tuesday, as reported by UNN.

Details 

For several weeks now, we have been observing that information from unreliable sources often appears. Let's say, some amateurs are trying to understand the computational models that are available in open sources and are trying to present some analysis. We have heard this about the dirty cloud and some hurricane. Unfortunately, these journalists irresponsibly treat the information they publish, and I believe that at this time, which we currently have, when the information space is already overloaded with stressful news, making such publications with loud headlines that do not actually correspond to reality or are greatly exaggerated is simply disrespectful to citizens.

- said the spokesperson.

According to Ptukha, hurricanes are not characteristic for Ukraine, as their occurrence requires wind speeds of over 32 m/s, which are practically not observed in the flat areas of the country.

We once again urge citizens not to take information from unreliable sources, to always rely only on official forecasts from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, as only the Hydrometeorological Center of Ukraine can issue official warnings.

- added Ptukha.

She also emphasized that changes in synoptic processes in Ukraine, according to her, do indeed take place, but these are standard changes that do not pose a serious threat.

Reminder 

Earlier, UNN reported that information was spreading across the network that, according to the monitoring resource Ventusky, on March 1, Ukraine would be covered by a "dirty cloud of dust". In particular, the western and eastern regions were allegedly at risk. On March 3-4, it was expected that it would supposedly spread to the central and southern regions. However, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center denied this information. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
Ukraine
