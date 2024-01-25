ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Hungary will not block creation of EU military aid fund for Ukraine - media

Hungary will not block creation of EU military aid fund for Ukraine - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22181 views

Hungary no longer opposes the creation of a €5 billion EU military aid fund for Ukraine, indicating a change in its previous position, according to Bloomberg.

Budapest will not prevent a consensus at a meeting of European Union ambassadors on the creation of a military assistance fund for Ukraine with an annual budget of 5 billion euros. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, UNN reported.

Details

As noted, Budapest has said it will not drop its objections at a meeting of European Union ambassadors on Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, this decision marks a reversal of Hungary's earlier position against revising the current EU mechanism that reimburses member states for the cost of weapons sent to Ukraine.

As noted, this decision coincides with growing pressure on Prime Minister Viktor Orban to approve Sweden's accession to NATO.

Addendum

Last month, Budapest vetoed a separate €50 billion economic support package for Ukraine, forcing the bloc's leaders to reconvene a week later in Brussels to either compromise with Hungary or go around it.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presented a document to the EU countries with a proposal to create a fund for military assistance to Ukraine. He expressed hope that the EU would allocate 5 billion euros for this purpose.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

