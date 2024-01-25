Hungary signals to lift veto on 50 billion euros from EU for Ukraine - Finnish Foreign Minister

Hungary has signalled that it will drop its opposition to the EU's proposed €50 billion aid package for Ukraine, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said in an interview Thursday, January 25, with RND, UNN reports.

Details

Elina Valtonen said that Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto gave a positive signal at the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

I am very confident that Hungary will lift the blockade. Foreign Minister Szijjarto has given us a positive signal, and I really hope that we will finally be able to make a decision on helping Ukraine. If not, we will find another solution. At the same time, we ourselves must invest more in our security. - said Valtonen.

Addendum

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban previously vetoed the proposed aid package in December.