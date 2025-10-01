Hungary to extend state of emergency until 2026, granting Orbán broad powers

The Hungarian government has initiated an extraordinary parliamentary session to extend the state of emergency for another 180 days – until May 13, 2026. The state of emergency grants Prime Minister Viktor Orbán broad powers, including the ability to suspend certain laws and make decisions in emergency situations. This was reported by Telex, writes UNN.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén, the extension of the state of emergency is necessary due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis.

According to media reports, the initiative was submitted after the government forgot to prepare the draft resolution in time to avoid a break between the previous state of emergency and the start of the new one.

The government's draft proposes to extend the state of emergency for another 180 days – until May 13, 2026.

Hungary has been under states of emergency since 2016 – initially due to the migration crisis, and since 2020 the government has received expanded powers in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. The current extension of the state of emergency allows the government to respond promptly to challenges related to the war in Ukraine and the security situation in the region.

