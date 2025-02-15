Hungary blocks the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU - report

On Friday, Hungary blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's membership in the European Union, according to an EU diplomat, reports RMF 24, writes UNN.

This concerns the "Fundamentals" cluster, which, in particular, concerns the rule of law.

Details

The Polish Presidency of the EU, as reported, presented on Friday a letter with the conditions for opening the "Fundamentals" cluster, which was to be sent to Ukraine.

This involves the preparation and adoption of two roadmaps. One concerns the reform plan in the field of the rule of law, and the other - public administration reforms.

The text of the letter received broad support from EU countries, with the exception of one delegation. Unanimity is required for its dispatch.

The Brussels correspondent of RMF FM reported that "Hungary has put additional conditions on Ukraine". "They demanded, among other things: a plan to protect national minorities", the publication reports.

"This may delay or even prevent the opening of the first cluster in April. Especially since this is only the first stage of the procedure, which includes two more decisions that must be taken unanimously (and therefore under the threat of blockade)", the publication points out.

As noted, Hungary's blockade occurred on the same day that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Munich that the EU should accelerate Ukraine's accession process.

During its six-month presidency, Poland wants to open two of the six negotiation clusters with Ukraine. This concerns the "Fundamentals" cluster, which deals with the rule of law and the values on which the EU is based, and the "External Relations" cluster, which deals with foreign policy and defense.

EU may open two clusters of talks with Ukraine in the first half of the year - European Commissioner