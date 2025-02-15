Hungary blocks the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU - report

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7050 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50768 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74761 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106232 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76404 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117713 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101112 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153542 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110278 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89099 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56434 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85730 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45543 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117713 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153542 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144183 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176520 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45543 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85730 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134347 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136248 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164488 views
Hungary blocks the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU - report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28452 views

Hungary has vetoed the opening of the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's EU membership. The blocked "Fundamentals" cluster deals with the rule of law issues.

On Friday, Hungary blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's membership in the European Union, according to an EU diplomat, reports RMF 24, writes UNN.

This concerns the "Fundamentals" cluster, which, in particular, concerns the rule of law.

Details

The Polish Presidency of the EU, as reported, presented on Friday a letter with the conditions for opening the "Fundamentals" cluster, which was to be sent to Ukraine.

This involves the preparation and adoption of two roadmaps. One concerns the reform plan in the field of the rule of law, and the other - public administration reforms.

The text of the letter received broad support from EU countries, with the exception of one delegation. Unanimity is required for its dispatch.

The Brussels correspondent of RMF FM reported that "Hungary has put additional conditions on Ukraine". "They demanded, among other things: a plan to protect national minorities", the publication reports.

"This may delay or even prevent the opening of the first cluster in April. Especially since this is only the first stage of the procedure, which includes two more decisions that must be taken unanimously (and therefore under the threat of blockade)", the publication points out.

As noted, Hungary's blockade occurred on the same day that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Munich that the EU should accelerate Ukraine's accession process.

During its six-month presidency, Poland wants to open two of the six negotiation clusters with Ukraine. This concerns the "Fundamentals" cluster, which deals with the rule of law and the values on which the EU is based, and the "External Relations" cluster, which deals with foreign policy and defense.

EU may open two clusters of talks with Ukraine in the first half of the year - European Commissioner28.01.25, 14:05 • 26418 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary

