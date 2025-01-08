How will the new rules for entering Israel apply to Ukrainians? Explanations from the Ambassador
Kyiv • UNN
Starting in 2025, Israel will introduce a mandatory ETA-IL electronic permit system for visa-free countries. Ukraine responds by imposing entry restrictions on Israeli citizens.
Starting in January 2025, Ukrainian citizens will not be able to arrive in Israel without prior approval of the ETA-IL electronic questionnaire, a system of electronic entry permits. Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky announced this in his Telegram, UNN reports.
Starting from January 1, 2025, citizens of all countries that have a visa-free entry agreement with Israel (including citizens of Ukraine) will not be able to enter Israel without prior approval of the ETA-IL electronic questionnaire
Brodsky explained that the ETA-IL approval is valid for two years or until the passport expiration date, whichever comes first.
The Ambassador also recommended filling out the questionnaire at least 72 hours before arrival
Recall
Ukraine imposes entry restrictions on Israeli citizens, including pilgrims, in response to Israel's new requirement that Ukrainians obtain ETA-IL permits for stays of up to 90 days, effectively canceling the visa-free regime between the two countries.