How will the new rules for entering Israel apply to Ukrainians? Explanations from the Ambassador

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 46220 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146341 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126749 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134417 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133733 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170552 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110551 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163667 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

How will the new rules for entering Israel apply to Ukrainians? Explanations from the Ambassador

How will the new rules for entering Israel apply to Ukrainians? Explanations from the Ambassador

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35800 views

Starting in 2025, Israel will introduce a mandatory ETA-IL electronic permit system for visa-free countries. Ukraine responds by imposing entry restrictions on Israeli citizens.

Starting in January 2025, Ukrainian citizens will not be able to arrive in Israel without prior approval of the ETA-IL electronic questionnaire, a system of electronic entry permits. Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky announced this in his Telegram, UNN reports

Starting from January 1, 2025, citizens of all countries that have a visa-free entry agreement with Israel (including citizens of Ukraine) will not be able to enter Israel without prior approval of the ETA-IL electronic questionnaire

- wrote the ambassador.

Brodsky explained that the ETA-IL approval is valid for two years or until the passport expiration date, whichever comes first.

The Ambassador also recommended filling out the questionnaire at least 72 hours before arrival

Recall

Ukraine imposes entry restrictions on Israeli citizens, including pilgrims, in response to Israel's new requirement that Ukrainians obtain ETA-IL permits for stays of up to 90 days, effectively canceling the visa-free regime between the two countries.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the WorldOur people abroad
israelIsrael
ukraineUkraine

