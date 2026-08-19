How Ukrainians can get a free ultrasound with an electronic referral from a doctor - recommendations from the Ministry of Health

Ukrainians can undergo an ultrasound examination (USG) prescribed by a doctor free of charge. UNN, citing the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, reports where and how this can be done.

Details

Ultrasound is included in the package "Prevention, diagnosis, observation and treatment in outpatient settings." To undergo an ultrasound examination, patients need a clinic or diagnostic center equipped with the necessary equipment and holding a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine.

To find the nearest facility where the examination can be performed, follow these steps:

Go to the section “Electronic map of healthcare service locations” via the link;

In the filters on the left, select the region, community or settlement;

In the filters on the right, enter the code or name of the service from the e-referral in the “Service name” field;

You will then be able to see all medical facilities where you can undergo an ultrasound examination, along with their contact details;

Call the medical facility to schedule the examination.

You can also call the NHSU contact center at 16-77. An operator will help you find the nearest hospitals where you can receive the necessary service.

To receive the examination free of charge, you need an electronic referral and must visit a facility that has a contract with the NHSU. If hospitalization is planned or emergency, all necessary examinations, including ultrasound, will be performed at the same hospital without an e-referral.

Reminder

The National Health Service reminded people how women can receive a free gynecological consultation, including pregnancy monitoring, tests and examinations, by contacting medical facilities.