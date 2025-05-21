How technology is transforming sports: FAVBET Tech at SBC Summit Ukraine 2025
Kyiv • UNN
SBC Summit Ukraine 2025 became the largest industry event of the year, bringing together almost 700 participants and over 50 speakers from various fields — from sports business to technology, media and the public sector.
SBC Summit Ukraine 2025 became the largest industry event of the year, gathering almost 700 participants and over 50 speakers from various fields — from sports business to technology, media and the public sector. Participants discussed the challenges of sports marketing, changes in attitudes towards brands, technology integration, the growing influence of analytics and the role of social responsibility in promoting sports projects, UNN reports.
FAVBET Tech became a technological partner of the summit and took part in the key discussion panel "Tech & Move: how innovations accelerate sports". During the panel, industry representatives talked about the practical application of technologies in sports — from increasing the effectiveness of training to creating new formats of interaction with fans.
Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech, shared the team's experience in creating mathematical models for forecasting sports events and integrating technological solutions into the company's products. "Sports are becoming as technological as possible, and the task now is to find the best balance between the desire to implement as many innovations as possible and the search for truly effective solutions," said Artem Skrypnyk.
Ksenia Tyurikova, Director of Communications of the FAVBET group of companies, focused on the topic of the social role of business in sports. She spoke about Favbet Foundation projects, which include training in pre-medical care for athletes, supporting veteran initiatives and conducting IT programs for children.
"Within the framework of the joint project of Favbet Foundation and FAST, more than 200 Ukrainian Olympians and coaches have already learned how to act in critical situations. During the year, we plan to cover another 1,800 representatives of the sports community with training. These are skills in stopping bleeding, resuscitation, assistance with fainting — everything that can save lives," commented Ksenia Tyurikova.
The summit also featured Denys Yakimov, FAVBET Marketing Director, who spoke about the transformation of the fan experience in the digital age — through mobile platforms, entertainment solutions and personalized content. According to him, it is at the intersection of technology and creativity that formats are born that form a new generation of fans.
SBC Summit Ukraine 2025 demonstrated that the future of sports marketing is being shaped today — thanks to technology, openness to change and attention to the social context. FAVBET Tech, as a technological partner of the event, consistently integrates these principles into its own products, supporting the development of the sports industry in Ukraine.