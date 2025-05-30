How MHP Run4Victory charity races unite Ukrainians to support the military

$41.590.09
The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named
May 29, 11:10 PM • 6504 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 120627 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 152257 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 132861 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 121464 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 209511 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 106183 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 128628 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 112062 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116904 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

May 29, 08:30 PM • 12002 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

May 29, 09:11 PM • 22038 views

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

May 30, 12:12 AM • 8918 views

Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

May 30, 12:25 AM • 4168 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

04:24 AM • 7364 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 120627 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 209511 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 214568 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 290596 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 301304 views
Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 110019 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 102738 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 115759 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 173150 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 109281 views
Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

How MHP Run4Victory charity races unite Ukrainians to support the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

The MHP Run4Victory charity race took place in Kyiv, raising over 2 million hryvnias to support the military. The next race will take place in Ternopil in support of the 44th Brigade.

How MHP Run4Victory charity races unite Ukrainians to support the military

In mid-May, the "MHP Run 4 Victory" charity race took place in Kyiv. It was a large-scale event that brought together thousands of Ukrainians to support the defenders, reports UNN.

Details

Almost three thousand participants from 12 regions of Ukraine joined the event. Runners could choose distances for every taste and level of training: from 2 km to a full marathon – 42 kilometers.

The purpose of the race is to unite Ukrainians around supporting the military and to raise funds for important equipment that the front needs right now. In particular, the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia".

In total, the MHP Run4Victory race in Kyiv raised more than 2 million hryvnias.

The next MHP Run4Victory race will take place in Ternopil.

On June 7, half-marathon participants will run in support of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol.

- Distances — 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km.

- Children's races — 100 m, 500 m.

- Inclusive race "Titan People".

- Online race.

To register for the race, you need to download the Racenext application, pass verification, select the "MHP Run4Victory Ternopil" race in the calendar and pay for participation.

"Join us: together we run for those who fight, in memory of those who gave their lives," called the "MHP-Hromadi" CF.

Reference

"MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of activity includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukraine
Ternopil
Kyiv
