How MHP Run4Victory charity races unite Ukrainians to support the military

In mid-May, the "MHP Run 4 Victory" charity race took place in Kyiv. It was a large-scale event that brought together thousands of Ukrainians to support the defenders, reports UNN.

Details

Almost three thousand participants from 12 regions of Ukraine joined the event. Runners could choose distances for every taste and level of training: from 2 km to a full marathon – 42 kilometers.

The purpose of the race is to unite Ukrainians around supporting the military and to raise funds for important equipment that the front needs right now. In particular, the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia".

In total, the MHP Run4Victory race in Kyiv raised more than 2 million hryvnias.

The next MHP Run4Victory race will take place in Ternopil.

On June 7, half-marathon participants will run in support of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol.

- Distances — 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km.

- Children's races — 100 m, 500 m.

- Inclusive race "Titan People".

- Online race.

To register for the race, you need to download the Racenext application, pass verification, select the "MHP Run4Victory Ternopil" race in the calendar and pay for participation.

"Join us: together we run for those who fight, in memory of those who gave their lives," called the "MHP-Hromadi" CF.

Reference

"MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of activity includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.