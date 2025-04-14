How innovations are changing business strategies: what they talked about at IT Meets 2025

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15399 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13537 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18929 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28374 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60684 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57345 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33462 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59481 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106537 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165510 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 15434 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 48622 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 60720 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 57367 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165526 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21296 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20549 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22235 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24201 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26842 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

How innovations are changing business strategies: what they talked about at IT Meets 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11112 views

IT Meets 2025 took place in Kyiv, where they discussed the adaptation of business to new conditions. Favbet Tech supports the IT community and the development of the innovation market.

How innovations are changing business strategies: what they talked about at IT Meets 2025

Kyiv hosted one of the main events of the technological community of Ukraine — IT Meets 2025. This year, the event brought together founders of technology companies, lawyers, analysts and financiers to discuss the challenges that business faces today and ways to adapt to the new conditions. The Ukrainian IT company FAVBET Tech acted as a partner of the event, UNN reports.

IT Meets is a series of events dedicated to the development of IT business, financial strategies, legal regulation and innovation. Here, participants have the opportunity to share practical experience, discuss changes in legislation and look for tools to scale their business in an unstable market.

Photo: IT Meets
Photo: IT Meets

Among the speakers of this year's event are Natalia Denikeeva (Diya City), Dmytro Kozyaryn (Lviv IT Cluster), Dmytro Belinsky (Karandash), Artem Skrypnyk (FAVBET Tech), Khrystyna Zherukha (DevCom), Nazar Gembar (BotsCrew), Svyatoslav Kavetsky (Lviv IT Cluster) and others.

Photo: IT Meets
Photo: IT Meets

The focus of the discussions is on new rules for controlled foreign companies, tax strategies for technology businesses, as well as the transformation of business models in response to global economic changes. The speakers paid special attention to the discussion of real cases that show how Ukrainian IT companies are adapting to the new conditions and using changes as opportunities for growth.

Photo: IT Meets
Photo: IT Meets

In the face of global challenges, events such as IT Meets are becoming important platforms for the exchange of experience and the formation of new strategies. It is here that an environment is formed in which the IT industry can grow and influence the country's economy

- says Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

According to the CEO, Favbet Tech has been an active participant in the Ukrainian IT community since its foundation in 2022 and supports major industry events. The company believes that cooperation is the way to build a strong and competitive innovation market in Ukraine. At the end of last year, Favbet Tech was among the 50 largest product IT companies in Ukraine according to the DOU rating. FAVBET Tech is an active participant in the Ukrainian IT community, a resident of "Diya.City" and part of the IT Ukraine Association, with which they created the first AI committee in Ukraine. It is one of the top five taxpayers among "Diya.City" residents.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologies
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79