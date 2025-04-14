How innovations are changing business strategies: what they talked about at IT Meets 2025

Kyiv hosted one of the main events of the technological community of Ukraine — IT Meets 2025. This year, the event brought together founders of technology companies, lawyers, analysts and financiers to discuss the challenges that business faces today and ways to adapt to the new conditions. The Ukrainian IT company FAVBET Tech acted as a partner of the event, UNN reports.

IT Meets is a series of events dedicated to the development of IT business, financial strategies, legal regulation and innovation. Here, participants have the opportunity to share practical experience, discuss changes in legislation and look for tools to scale their business in an unstable market.

Photo: IT Meets

Among the speakers of this year's event are Natalia Denikeeva (Diya City), Dmytro Kozyaryn (Lviv IT Cluster), Dmytro Belinsky (Karandash), Artem Skrypnyk (FAVBET Tech), Khrystyna Zherukha (DevCom), Nazar Gembar (BotsCrew), Svyatoslav Kavetsky (Lviv IT Cluster) and others.

Photo: IT Meets

The focus of the discussions is on new rules for controlled foreign companies, tax strategies for technology businesses, as well as the transformation of business models in response to global economic changes. The speakers paid special attention to the discussion of real cases that show how Ukrainian IT companies are adapting to the new conditions and using changes as opportunities for growth.

Photo: IT Meets

In the face of global challenges, events such as IT Meets are becoming important platforms for the exchange of experience and the formation of new strategies. It is here that an environment is formed in which the IT industry can grow and influence the country's economy

- says Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of FAVBET Tech.

According to the CEO, Favbet Tech has been an active participant in the Ukrainian IT community since its foundation in 2022 and supports major industry events. The company believes that cooperation is the way to build a strong and competitive innovation market in Ukraine. At the end of last year, Favbet Tech was among the 50 largest product IT companies in Ukraine according to the DOU rating. FAVBET Tech is an active participant in the Ukrainian IT community, a resident of "Diya.City" and part of the IT Ukraine Association, with which they created the first AI committee in Ukraine. It is one of the top five taxpayers among "Diya.City" residents.