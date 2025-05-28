How the Favbet Foundation of Andrii Matiukha strengthens support for Ukrainian youth through sports and inclusion

Through its charitable program, Favbet Kids, the Foundation helps create conditions where children can grow, develop, and believe in themselves—regardless of the circumstances.

"Our mission is to create an environment where children feel cared for, feel important, and know that sport is a right, not a privilege. Through such initiatives, we are shaping a generation that will be stronger than any challenge," says Andrii Matiukha, founder of the Favbet Foundation.

Recent initiatives supported by the Foundation—the inclusive table tennis festival World Table Tennis Day at the PULSE school and the boxing and judo competitions "Olympic Hopes"—have become examples of how sport can be a powerful tool for unity, adaptation, and motivation for youth across Ukraine.

Inclusion through sports: World Table Tennis Day at the PULSE school

In April 2025, the PULSE table tennis school, established by the Mariupol Table Tennis Federation as a social project, held a series of events in Kyiv dedicated to World Table Tennis Day, supported by the Favbet Foundation.

The event program combined sports activities, creativity, and interaction: participants could try playing on non-standard shaped tennis tables, decorate rackets, make wool balls, and assemble mosaics. A field kitchen organized by soldiers of the OUN Volunteer Battalion was also operating at the location.

Particular excitement was sparked by masterclasses from 2025 Ukrainian champion Anton Molochko and Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine and founder of the school Vadym Kubov. The event concluded with an open amateur table tennis tournament.

The following day, the school welcomed participants from 11 regions of Ukraine for the National Games of the Special Olympics of Ukraine for people with intellectual disabilities.

This initiative is aimed at supporting inclusion in sports and opening new opportunities for everyone, regardless of physical or cognitive abilities. According to the ITTF Foundation, in 2024 the PULSE school was ranked among the TOP 10 best table tennis schools in the world.

"We support projects that make sports accessible to everyone—regardless of age, ability, or status. Inclusion through sports is an important step toward a strong, united society," says Andrii Matiukha.

Youth competition "Olympic Hopes"

On May 3, 2025, two events took place at the KYDYuSSh No.14 in Kyiv: the Open Judo Championship and the Boxing Festival "Olympic Hopes." More than 200 young athletes from clubs in Kyiv and Boyarka took part in the competitions. The Favbet Foundation partnered in the boxing tournament and provided awards for the participants.

The competition was held under the slogan "Victory is not everything, everything is the constant desire to win," uniting 112 judokas and 102 boxers from clubs "Gong," "Kozak," "Toros," "Nika," "SpartaBox," and "Boiets."

The event was attended by representatives of the sports community and local authorities, including the head of Desnianska District State Administration Iryna Alekseenko, Kyiv City Council deputy Yurii Zubko, Head of the District Youth and Sports Department Kyrylo Boiko, director of KYDYuSSh No.14 Liudmyla Novokhatko, and Favbet Foundation project manager Olha Korol.

"Today more than ever it is important to create a safe, motivating space for children where they can grow physically and emotionally. It is sport that builds character, respect, and resilience," emphasized Andrii Matiukha.

Support for this tournament is part of the "Stronger Together" initiative, which is implemented under the Favbet Kids program. The project includes free sports clubs in football, wrestling, boxing, basketball, and combat sambo for children of military personnel and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Sports as a tool for change

In recent years, the Favbet Foundation has established itself as a systematic charitable foundation supporting children's sports, education, and inclusion in Ukraine. In cooperation with coaches, educational institutions, communities, and authorities, the Foundation creates sustainable development opportunities—not just as temporary support but as an investment in a new generation.

Currently, with the support of the Foundation, several free sports sections are operating in Kyiv for children of military personnel and IDPs—including football, basketball, boxing, wrestling, and others. And in 2025, together with the FAST organization, the Favbet Foundation team launched a large-scale project to teach Ukraine’s sports community the basics of first aid.

Comprehensive 8-hour trainings have already been completed by more than 200 athletes from Olympic teams. According to the head of the Foundation, Andrii Matiukha, more than 1,800 Olympians, coaches, and sports infrastructure workers are expected to be involved by the end of the year.