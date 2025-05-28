$41.680.11
ukenru
Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 1618 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 8996 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 19875 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 89399 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 91935 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 98739 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 152355 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 227000 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187361 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 186349 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

How the Favbet Foundation of Andrii Matiukha strengthens support for Ukrainian youth through sports and inclusion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

In challenging times for the country, investing in the future becomes a matter of national resilience. That is why the Favbet Foundation continues its systematic support for children's and youth sports, inclusive initiatives, and educational projects.

How the Favbet Foundation of Andrii Matiukha strengthens support for Ukrainian youth through sports and inclusion

Through its charitable program, Favbet Kids, the Foundation helps create conditions where children can grow, develop, and believe in themselves—regardless of the circumstances.

"Our mission is to create an environment where children feel cared for, feel important, and know that sport is a right, not a privilege. Through such initiatives, we are shaping a generation that will be stronger than any challenge," says Andrii Matiukha, founder of the Favbet Foundation.

Recent initiatives supported by the Foundation—the inclusive table tennis festival World Table Tennis Day at the PULSE school and the boxing and judo competitions "Olympic Hopes"—have become examples of how sport can be a powerful tool for unity, adaptation, and motivation for youth across Ukraine.

Inclusion through sports: World Table Tennis Day at the PULSE school

In April 2025, the PULSE table tennis school, established by the Mariupol Table Tennis Federation as a social project, held a series of events in Kyiv dedicated to World Table Tennis Day, supported by the Favbet Foundation.

The event program combined sports activities, creativity, and interaction: participants could try playing on non-standard shaped tennis tables, decorate rackets, make wool balls, and assemble mosaics. A field kitchen organized by soldiers of the OUN Volunteer Battalion was also operating at the location.

Particular excitement was sparked by masterclasses from 2025 Ukrainian champion Anton Molochko and Honored Master of Sports of Ukraine and founder of the school Vadym Kubov. The event concluded with an open amateur table tennis tournament.

The following day, the school welcomed participants from 11 regions of Ukraine for the National Games of the Special Olympics of Ukraine for people with intellectual disabilities.

This initiative is aimed at supporting inclusion in sports and opening new opportunities for everyone, regardless of physical or cognitive abilities. According to the ITTF Foundation, in 2024 the PULSE school was ranked among the TOP 10 best table tennis schools in the world.

"We support projects that make sports accessible to everyone—regardless of age, ability, or status. Inclusion through sports is an important step toward a strong, united society," says Andrii Matiukha.

Youth competition "Olympic Hopes"

On May 3, 2025, two events took place at the KYDYuSSh No.14 in Kyiv: the Open Judo Championship and the Boxing Festival "Olympic Hopes." More than 200 young athletes from clubs in Kyiv and Boyarka took part in the competitions. The Favbet Foundation partnered in the boxing tournament and provided awards for the participants.

The competition was held under the slogan "Victory is not everything, everything is the constant desire to win," uniting 112 judokas and 102 boxers from clubs "Gong," "Kozak," "Toros," "Nika," "SpartaBox," and "Boiets."

The event was attended by representatives of the sports community and local authorities, including the head of Desnianska District State Administration Iryna Alekseenko, Kyiv City Council deputy Yurii Zubko, Head of the District Youth and Sports Department Kyrylo Boiko, director of KYDYuSSh No.14 Liudmyla Novokhatko, and Favbet Foundation project manager Olha Korol.

"Today more than ever it is important to create a safe, motivating space for children where they can grow physically and emotionally. It is sport that builds character, respect, and resilience," emphasized Andrii Matiukha.

Support for this tournament is part of the "Stronger Together" initiative, which is implemented under the Favbet Kids program. The project includes free sports clubs in football, wrestling, boxing, basketball, and combat sambo for children of military personnel and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Sports as a tool for change

In recent years, the Favbet Foundation has established itself as a systematic charitable foundation supporting children's sports, education, and inclusion in Ukraine. In cooperation with coaches, educational institutions, communities, and authorities, the Foundation creates sustainable development opportunities—not just as temporary support but as an investment in a new generation.

Currently, with the support of the Foundation, several free sports sections are operating in Kyiv for children of military personnel and IDPs—including football, basketball, boxing, wrestling, and others. And in 2025, together with the FAST organization, the Favbet Foundation team launched a large-scale project to teach Ukraine’s sports community the basics of first aid.

Comprehensive 8-hour trainings have already been completed by more than 200 athletes from Olympic teams. According to the head of the Foundation, Andrii Matiukha, more than 1,800 Olympians, coaches, and sports infrastructure workers are expected to be involved by the end of the year.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kyiv
