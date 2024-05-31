Housing commissioning in Ukraine increased by more than 12%

Commissioning of housing in Ukraine in January-March 2024 increased by 12.2% compared to the same period in 2023 - up to 2 million 178.7 thousand square meters, the State Statistics Service reported, UNN writes.

Details

In just three months of this year, almost 25.5 thousand apartments were put into operation, which is 2.3% more than in January-March 2023. At the same time, 8,094 apartments were put into operation in single - family buildings, 17,385-in houses with two or more apartments.

During this period, 1 million 166 thousand square meters of housing were put into operation in cities, and 1 million 12 thousand square meters in rural areas.

According to the results of the first quarter of 2024, most housing was commissioned in the Kiev region (453.3 thousand square meters, 20.8% of the total volume), Kiev (236.9 thousand square meters, 10.9%), Lviv (212.1 thousand square meters, 9.7%), Ivano-Frankivsk (158 thousand square meters, 7.25%) and Volyn (153.3 thousand square meters, 7%) regions.

We add that the data are provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where military operations are being conducted.

