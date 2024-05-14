This year accounted for more than a third of the state-issued mortgages, most of them on the secondary market

More than one-third (37%) of mortgages under the state program "eOselya" in monetary terms have been issued since the beginning of this year, with about two-thirds of transactions since the program began in October 2022 occurring on the secondary market, according to the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

Details

"More than 10 thousand Ukrainian families have already taken out mortgage loans under the eHouse program. The total amount of loans issued by banks is almost UAH 16 billion. 30% of the loans taken by Ukrainians were for the purchase of first sale housing - ready-made from the developer or under construction," Svyrydenko said.

According to the Ministry of Economy, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have taken out mortgage loans under the program for more than UAH 6 billion. In particular, last week Ukrainians received 229 loans worth UAH 396 million under the eHouse program, with 168 loans taken out most often to purchase housing on the secondary market.

For reference

Today, the state mortgage program is available to those who do not own a home or want to improve its conditions. For contract servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, teachers, doctors and scientists, the preferential rate is 3% per annum. For other categories - combatants, veterans, IDPs, and other citizens - the mortgage rate is 7%.

The program was launched in October 2022. The partner banks of eOselya are Oschadbank, Privatbank, Ukrgasbank, Globus Bank, Sky Bank, Ukreximbank, Sense Bank and Bank Credit Dnipro.