Honorary Consulate of Romania opened in Lviv

09:58 AM • 12766 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 21764 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 30363 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 56792 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 102792 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 51445 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 50528 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 46975 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 126057 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 72356 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attackVideoJanuary 6, 03:52 AM • 15063 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 15868 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 21324 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 16589 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 14715 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 1426 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 37707 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities

January 5, 02:05 PM • 102733 views
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 102733 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 61499 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex

January 5, 09:07 AM • 126028 views
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 126028 views
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 22679 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 67402 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 60982 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 56733 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 64354 views
Honorary Consulate of Romania opened in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Honorary Consulate of Romania was officially opened in Lviv, headed by Rostyslav Vovk. The Lviv Regional Military Administration is committed to constructive partnership in various fields.

Honorary Consulate of Romania opened in Lviv

The Honorary Consulate of Romania has officially opened in Lviv. It is headed by Rostyslav Vovk. This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

Ties between Ukraine and Romania are growing stronger. Many joint projects lie ahead 

- emphasized the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to Kozytskyi, the Lviv Regional Administration is committed to constructive partnership in economic, educational, cultural, and other spheres.

Romania joins PURL initiative: 50 million euros allocated for arms procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine31.12.25, 10:55 • 3197 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Romania
Ukraine
Lviv