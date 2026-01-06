Honorary Consulate of Romania opened in Lviv
Kyiv • UNN
The Honorary Consulate of Romania was officially opened in Lviv, headed by Rostyslav Vovk. The Lviv Regional Military Administration is committed to constructive partnership in various fields.
The Honorary Consulate of Romania has officially opened in Lviv. It is headed by Rostyslav Vovk. This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.
Ties between Ukraine and Romania are growing stronger. Many joint projects lie ahead
According to Kozytskyi, the Lviv Regional Administration is committed to constructive partnership in economic, educational, cultural, and other spheres.
