Holy Fire descends in Jerusalem, believers pass the flame around the world

On May 4, 2024, the Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem, UNN reports, citing world media.

On the eve of Easter, the Holy Fire descended from the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem . The miracle traditionally took place in the place where Jesus Christ was buried, under the supervision of delegations from all Christian churches.

Believers pass the fire to each other. The candles and lamps lit near the church will be taken by the Orthodox dioceses around the world.

Recap

UNN has collected interesting information about the sacrament of the descent of the Holy Fire, which traditionally takes place on the last Saturday before Easter.

