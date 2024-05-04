Holy Fire descends in Jerusalem, believers pass the flame around the world

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92304 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109487 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152236 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156083 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252122 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174546 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165744 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226816 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39673 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73966 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42061 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34914 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67464 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252122 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226816 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212781 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238496 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225215 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92304 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67464 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73966 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113282 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114163 views
Holy Fire descends in Jerusalem, believers pass the flame around the world

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24573 views

The Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem on May 4, 2024, and believers passed the fire to each other to light candles and lamps that will be sent by Orthodox dioceses around the world.

On May 4, 2024, the Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem, UNN reports, citing world media.

On the eve of Easter, the Holy Fire descended from the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem . The miracle traditionally took place in the place where Jesus Christ was buried, under the supervision of delegations from all Christian churches.

Believers pass the fire to each other. The candles and lamps lit near the church will be taken by the Orthodox dioceses around the world.

Recap

UNN has collected interesting information about the sacrament of the descent of the Holy Fire, which traditionally takes place on the last Saturday before Easter.

Easter 2024: where and when to watch the online broadcast of services5/3/24, 10:04 PM • 28003 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society
jerusalemJerusalem

