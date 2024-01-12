High Council of Justice dismissed 325 judges over the past year

In 2023, the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss 325 judges. This was reported by UNN with reference to the HCJ press service.

Details

Reportedly, 293 judges were dismissed due to resignations, including 23 from the Supreme Court, four from the Supreme Court of Ukraine, and one judge each from the High Administrative Court and the High Commercial Court of Ukraine.

Twenty-four judges, including one representative of the Supreme Court, were dismissed at their own request.

Under special circumstances, the High Council of Justice dismissed 7 judges, including 6 judges for committing a significant disciplinary offense and one judge on the basis of subparagraph 4 of paragraph 16 of Section XV "Transitional Provisions" of the Constitution of Ukraine in accordance with the submissions with the recommendation of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine.

