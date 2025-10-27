The leader of the German far-left political party BSW, Sahra Wagenknecht, who is called "Putin's friend," does not believe in the prospect of a Russian attack on NATO. She said this on the air of the ntv TV channel, reports UNN.

According to the politician, the Russian dictator will not attack the Alliance, because "he is not suicidal" and "roughly knows what the balance of power is."

In all categories of conventional weapons, as well as in the number of soldiers, NATO significantly prevails – even now - Wagenknecht emphasized.

In her opinion, "that's why it's so wrong and so unfair when people keep saying: we need to arm ourselves even more, we need even more soldiers."

In July, German politicians called on the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution to put the far-left party Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) under surveillance. The reason was the party's actions, which include defending a pro-Russian propagandist and supporting an organization suspected of financing terrorism.

